Falmouth author Lee Hanchett will speak on “Connecting Maine’s Capitals by Stagecoach” at 3 p.m. May 22 at Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth.

Hanchett has written 14 books about Arizona, Montana and Maine. His talk on stagecoach travel in Maine is in tune with the farm museum’s current exhibit, “Town and Country: Rocking and Rolling Down The Lane.” The combined talk and exhibit are meant to illustrate what traveling on dirt roads in 19th century Maine was like.

Skyline Farm is located at 95 The Lane. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

