The Falmouth Town Council made temporary changes to the town’s coastal waters ordinance after a misunderstanding led the Harbor/Waterfront Committee to approve moorings without going through the proper channels.

The 1999 ordinance allows marinas to have up to 70 rental moorings each and yacht clubs no more than 10. Portland Yacht Club has been allowed 20 moorings for several years and Handy Boat Service has been allowed 90 moorings since 2017. The amendment will allow 20 moorings for yacht clubs and 90 for marinas until Dec. 31, after which the town council will consider permanent changes to the ordinance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: