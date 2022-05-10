Maine’s daily counts of new COVID-19 cases have declined so far this week after a sharp spike over the previous two weeks.

Maine reported 771 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and two additional deaths. The seven-day average of new cases declined to 690 from last week’s high of 809.

The state’s infection rate continues to rank highest among all states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine has recorded 417 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, compared to the national average of 140 cases per 100,000 people. Vermont is close behind Maine with 395 cases per 100,000 residents.

Maine’s CDC had not updated its count of hospitalized patient on Tuesday morning. The statewide total stood at 209 hospitalizations on Monday, more than double the number reported three weeks ago.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 251,905 cases and 2,327 deaths.

