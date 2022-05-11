Spring in Maine is a highly variable season. Some years, it’s warm and dry. Other years, it’s chilly and wet.

Spring 2022 has certainly been on the cooler side, at least in recent memory. That is, until the last couple of days.

A taste of summer is expected beginning Thursday for some, with muggy weather returning by Friday.

Normally, Portland sees its first 70° day around April 19th.

This year, though, the warmest day in Portland so far is 67°. That happened on May 5th.

For reference, Portland hit 66° in February. The highest temperatures recorded in Portland so far have generally been in the mid 60s, with the exception of January when the warmest day was 47°.

This streak likely ends beginning Friday, though it may end on Thursday if we can keep the sea breeze away long enough.

Warmer, more humid air starts to really move in on Friday.

Temperatures likely end up in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland.

Not warm enough for you?

Saturday gets downright sultry for a lot of Maine. Dew points run into the mid to upper 50s, bringing a muggy feeling back to the air.

High temperatures approach the mid 80s inland with upper 70s expected at the coast.

The summer preview will be fleeting, though, as showers return on Sunday and temperatures trend cooler into next week.

Have fun in the summer sun this Saturday. Don’t forget the sunscreen, though, and be careful near water. Lakes and ocean are still wicked cold.

