A natural beef producer and a baker are linking up to open a farm market, Wormell Farms, in Gorham Village.

Brendon Wormell of Windham and Taylor Whitcomb of Raymond are readying to open the store Saturday, May 21, at 29 School St., in the Spire 29 on the Square complex.

Wormell Farms produces naturally raised beef free of antibiotics and growth hormones. Whitcomb’s Village Baking Company will offer her own pastries and other sweet specialties. They’ll also sell other local products and Maine-made items.

Whitcomb, who said it has been her dream to open a bakery shop, describes the venture as an indoor farmers market.

“The concept is amazing,” she said.

She will be selling a full line of pastries, including whoopie pies, cookies,cakes and special order items for holidays and other occasions.

“The list is endless,” she said.

Wormell will offer steaks, ground beef and pre-made burger patties.

Coffee will also be served, and the shop will have indoor and outdoor seating.

Ethan Johnson, president of Gorham Business Exchange, said Wednesday the community is excited.

“It’s a great location for the business,” he said. “To be able to purchase products and produce from local farms and small businesses will be a fantastic addition to our community.”

Wormell said the site, near the University of Southern Maine campus, was a great fit.

“The foot traffic is pretty incredible,” he said.

A fifth generation in the cattle business, Wormell is a 2010 Westbrook High School graduate. He launched his cattle business in 2018 at his grandfather’s farm in Cumberland. His wife, Bri Wormell, owns the Gorham Hair & Co. salon.

Whitcomb is a 2011 graduate of Gorham High School, where she played field hockey with Bri Wormell. Her baking experience includes study in Italy. In addition to previously working at an Old Port bakery in Portland, she also worked at Gorham House of Pizza.

The store will be open Wednesdays through Sundays but hours haven’t been set yet. Two employees will be hired to work the counter and handle sales.

In addition to the beef and baked goods, items for sale will include honey from Royal Bees and Honey in Buxton; maple syrup, from Parsons Farm, Gorham; chicken, Pine Ridge Acres, Cumberland; pork, Nezinscot Farm, Turner; ice cream and frozen custard, Canty Cow Creamery in Turner; items from Xtreme Screen & Sportswear, Westbrook; and Carrabassett Coffee Company, Kingfield.

