FREEPORT — Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead Freeport past Poland 9-0 in baseball action Wednesday.

Freeport (9-1) opened a 5-0 lead in the second inning and breezed behind a 10-hit offense. Blaine Cockburn pitched the first four innings for the Falcons and gave up one hit with 11 strikeouts.

Poland falls to 4-4.

MEDOMAK 1, MORSE 0: Medomak Valley (6-3) managed just one hit off Gavin Baillargeon but scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning to down Morse (3-6) at Waldoboro.

Baillargeon struck out 11.

Matt Holbrook of Medomak pitched a five-hit shutout with three walks and eight strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

POLAND 7, FREEPORT 2: Emma Bunyea had two doubles and an RBI to help the Knights (8-0) defeat the Falcons (6-4) in Freeport.

Gretchyn Paradis and Olivia Rioux each added two singles and an RBI.

Vanessa St. Pierre had a double and two RBI for Freeport. Brook Pawlowski and Rosie Panenka each contributed a double and a single.

Atlantis Martin picked up the win, striking out two while allowing seven hits.

