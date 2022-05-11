FREEPORT — Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead Freeport past Poland 9-0 in baseball action Wednesday.
Freeport (9-1) opened a 5-0 lead in the second inning and breezed behind a 10-hit offense. Blaine Cockburn pitched the first four innings for the Falcons and gave up one hit with 11 strikeouts.
Poland falls to 4-4.
MEDOMAK 1, MORSE 0: Medomak Valley (6-3) managed just one hit off Gavin Baillargeon but scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning to down Morse (3-6) at Waldoboro.
Baillargeon struck out 11.
Matt Holbrook of Medomak pitched a five-hit shutout with three walks and eight strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
POLAND 7, FREEPORT 2: Emma Bunyea had two doubles and an RBI to help the Knights (8-0) defeat the Falcons (6-4) in Freeport.
Gretchyn Paradis and Olivia Rioux each added two singles and an RBI.
Vanessa St. Pierre had a double and two RBI for Freeport. Brook Pawlowski and Rosie Panenka each contributed a double and a single.
Atlantis Martin picked up the win, striking out two while allowing seven hits.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Arizona carries out its first execution since 2014
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s girls’ high school roundup: Biddeford’s Donovan throws no-hitter
-
Sports
Softball: Undefeated Brunswick keeps rolling with victory over Camden Hills
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Freeport baseball shuts out Poland