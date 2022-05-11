Final approval is expect within the next month for the columbarium project at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook and construction could begin this fall.

The Westbrook Planning Board Monday praised the design of the project, which will house about 200 urns of cremated remains and 200 more veterans’ urns. A garden, military flags and an outdoor chapel will also be included.

“It’s a homerun, it’s beautiful … I want to commend you on a job well done,” Planning Board Chairperson Rene Daniel told project organizer Arty Ledoux at the meeting.

“I just wanted to honor how much you’ve worked on this Arty, and it’s beautiful,” member Nancy Litrocapes said.

Ledoux, operation manager for the Department of Public Works and director of city’s Veteran Services, said if all goes well, work could start in the fall.

Ledoux first proposed the idea of the columbarium in 2014, noting the rise in cremations over traditional burials. Plans began to take shape after a $500,000 donation from Arthur P. Girard, who has funded other projects in Westbrook, including the Arthur P. Girard Adoption Center at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: