The Westbrook City Council will reconsider allowing the American Legion to serve alcoholic beverages outside.
The request from the Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62 was unanimously denied last week because of the Dunn Street location’s proximity to Riverbank Park. Local ordinances ban alcohol in city parks and the Legion’s parcel is technically considered part of Riverbank Park.
The Legion has a liquor license to serve drinks inside but wanted to extend to the license to its parking lot during concerts held June to September.
Mayor Mike Foley and the applicants made the request for reconsideration.
“The council was interested if there was a way to make this work in this location, for alcohol for the outside summer series. We are working diligently with staff and the American Legion to make sure we can get the proper permits and certifications,” Foley said Monday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook council to reconsider denial of outdoor liquor license for Legion
-
Uncategorized
Westbrook council gives preliminary approval to city, school budgets
-
American Journal
‘Resilient’ Westbrook graduating class pushes through high-stress pandemic years
-
The Forecaster
Forum: No time for complacency when it comes to U.S. politics
-
Lewiston-Auburn
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to end maternity services