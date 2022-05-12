NEW YORK — The NBA’s championship trophy has a new look, and the league will hand out some new trophies for the first time during these playoffs.

The league unveiled a slightly redesigned Larry O’Brien Trophy on Thursday, plus announced changes to the Bill Russell NBA finals MVP trophy and changes to the design of the conference championship trophies.

And four of the game’s legends now have their names on NBA hardware.

The Eastern Conference championship trophy has been renamed for Bob Cousy, the Western Conference championship trophy for Oscar Robertson. And for the first time, there will be MVP’s of the conference finals – the East finals MVP will receive the Larry Bird Trophy, the West finals MVP will receive the Magic Johnson Trophy.

The most visible change is to the Larry O’Brien, the trophy given to the NBA champions. The ball now tilts in a different direction, the netting is much more visible and the base is now round – two discs stacked atop one another, the first bearing the names of past champions, the second to bear the names of teams that win the title starting this year.

The conference finals MVP trophies awarded next month for the first time are similar to the Bill Russell trophy, which has a slightly different look as well. And the trophies presented to the East and West champions have new looks and new names – the Oscar Robertson Trophy goes to the West champion, the Bob Cousy Trophy to the East champion.

GRIZZLIES: GM Zach Kleiman has been named the NBA basketball executive of the year, the youngest ever to win the award.

Kleiman, 33, is the second executive with the Grizzlies to receive the honor. Jerry West won the award for the 2003-04 season while working with the Grizzlies.

Kleiman became general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations in April 2019.

The Grizzlies’ GM received 16 of 29 first-place votes and earned 85 total points. Cleveland President Koby Altman and Chicago executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas tied for second. Phoenix GM James Jones and Miami President Pat Riley tied for fourth.

Kleiman put together the roster that had the NBA’s second-best record at 56-26, tying the franchise record for wins in a single season. The Grizzlies’ No. 2 seed in the Western Conference is the highest in franchise history.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant started the All-Star Game and won the Most Improved Player Award. Taylor Jenkins finished second in voting for coach of the year. Kleiman hired Jenkins in 2019 and later drafted Morant with the No. 2 pick overall.

Kleiman first joined Memphis in 2015 as in-house legal counsel before being assistant general manager for the 2018-19 season. He worked at an international law firm before working for Memphis.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE GAME

GRIZZLIES 134, WARRIORS 95: Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones each scored 21 points and Memphis routed visiting Golden State to avoid elimination and force a sixth game in the Western Conference semifinal.

The Grizzlies never trailed, turning in their best performance of this series to pull to 3-2 even with All-Star guard Ja Morant sitting out his second straight game because of a bone bruise in his right knee. They improved to 4-11 when facing elimination.

Memphis scored 77 points in the first half, the most in franchise postseason history. The Grizzlies pushed their lead to 55 in the third quarter, threatening the three biggest postseason blowouts in NBA history. Their 52-point lead after three tied for largest in a playoff game in the past 70 years.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 19 points.

Game 6 is Friday night in San Francisco.