Bronson Damon threw a five-inning no-hitter as Westbrook blanked Deering, 12-0, in a Class A South baseball game Thursday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Damon was perfect through three innings, then hit Avery Lawrence with a pitch in the bottom of the fourth before retiring the final six batters.

The Blue Blazes (7-1-1) reached Rams starter Conner Coleman for four runs in the top of the first, as Garren Post and Bryce Hodgkins hit two-run singles.

After Damon singled home a run in the second, Westbrook added three runs in the third, on a passed ball, an RBI groundout and an RBI single from Chris Kullman.

The Blue Blazes scored an unearned run in the fourth, then put the mercy rule into effect with three runs in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Damon struck out Jackson Forrest, got Tavian Lauture to fly to left, then ended the game by inducing a groundout to second off the bat of Drew Hamilton.

Damon didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

Deering is 1-8.

PORTLAND 15, WINDHAM 1: Andrew Brewer hit a two-run inside-the-park home run and a two-run triple during a 12-run third inning, and the Bulldogs (4-4-1) beat the Eagles (1-7) in five innings at Hadlock Field.

James Gignac added three hits and Colby Winship had two hits and three RBI for the Bulldogs.

Sam Payne earned the victory, allowing just three hits.

Windham got an RBI triple from Blake Peeples.

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, BONNY EAGLE 0: Cody Bowker struck out 10 and had three RBI to lead the Trojans (8-1) to a five-inning victory over the Scots (2-7) in Saco.

Bowker paced Thornton’s 10-hit attack with two doubles. Nic Frink also had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

Cade Dixon got two of Bonny Eagle’s four hits.

KENNEBUNK 7, NOBLE 0: Quinn MacDonald threw a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts while going 2 for 4 with a double as the Rams (5-3-1) blanked the Knights (5-4) at North Berwick.

Kennebunk opened with a run in the top of the first and added five runs in the third, paced by a two-run single from Hayden Furber.

SCARBOROUGH 9, MASSABESIC 0: Thomas Donahue hit a pair of doubles and Erik Swenson tossed five one-hit innings to lead the Red Storm (5-3) to a win over the Mustangs (1-8) in Scarborough.

Swenson struck out six and walked none. Lewis Moynihan struck out three in two innings of relief and TJ Laponis hit a double.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 16, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Zach Winchester hit a grand slam and finished with five RBI as the Patriots (4-7) beat the Rangers (0-10) in a five-inning game at Gray.

Abe Bouchard also belted a home run. Ian Libby added two RBI and pitched a two-hitter while striking out 10.

SOFTBALL

KENNEBUNK 6, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Julia Pike struck out 11 while allowing just one hit as the Rams (7-1) topped the Trojans (4-3) in Kennebunk.

Katherine Orendorf led Kennebunk’s offense with two RBI.

Katilynn Paradis blasted a home run in the second inning for Thornton’s lone hit.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WINDHAM 10, CHEVERUS 9: Sid McKusker put home the winning goal with 43 seconds to play in the first overtime as the Eagles (4-3) topped the Stags (5-3) at Windham.

Isabelle Babb led Windham with three goals. McKusker, Marlie Ennis each added two goals, and Molly Black, Lydia Hill and Mallory Muse also scored.

Riley O’Mara recorded five goals for Cheverus, Lucy Johnson chipped in with three goals and Reese Belanger scored once.

Riley Small stopped six shots for the Eagles. Elle Cooney of Cheverus turned away eight shots.

BIDDEFORD 13, SOUTH PORTLAND 7: Valentina Laflamme led the Tigers (6-1) with five goals in a win over the Red Riots (2-4) at Biddeford.

Abby Bouffard and Melandi Martel each had three goals, and Keelie Gregoire made seven saves.

Zoe Baker scored six goals for South Portland.

LEWISTON 9, MT. ARARAT 8: Lilly Gish scored late in the first overtime to give the Blue Devils (2-5) a win over the Eagles (5-3) in Lewiston.

Gish, Ceci Miller, Mya Grant and Kristen Lachance each added two goals.

Mt. Ararat’s Elsa Daulerio and Madison Kinney scored three goals apiece. Kinney also had two assists, while Daulerio had one.

