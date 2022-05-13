The Lisbon United Methodist Church will hold its annual plant sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at 14 School St. in Lisbon Falls.

The annual event offers a variety of potted indoor plants and hanging plants, as well as outdoor plants and bushes from local gardens and nurseries. Create a beautiful garden with a selection of our plants and shrubs. Decorate your new “pandemic” garden with handmade whimsical garden critters. Choose from a selection of delicious baked goods to take home and share. Rada cutlery products will also be on sale.

The annual event raises money for church missions supporting local and regional organizations. The sale will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit the church Facebook page or website, LisbonUMChurch.org, or call (207) 353-4982.

