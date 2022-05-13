Three artists who work at the Spindleworks Studios in Brunswick will discuss the Maine Art Gallery’s 2022 opening exhibit, titled “TimeShift,” in a lecture at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Speaking at the historic red brick gallery building at 15 Warren St. in Wiscasset will be artist mentor Deirdre Barton from Brunswick and two Wiscasset artists, Samantha Davis and Anna McDougal. [email protected].The “TimeShift” exhibit includes the art of over 40 gifted artists from throughout the Midcoast area who work collaboratively at Spindleworks, a nonprofit art studio located in a periwinkle house in downtown Brunswick, a part of the Independence Association of Brunswick. The artists and their mentors share gallery space working on creative pursuits including painting, pottery, weaving, music and memoir writing. Barton will discuss her role as a mentor to the artists in all aspects of their art and working life as artists. “Their daily work is about creating art, sharing a working space with fellow artists collaboratively, holding monthly art meetings, pricing their art to sell and finding new venues for their work to be seen and sold around Maine and beyond,” Barton explained. Davis, a graduate of Wiscasset High School, and McDougal, who moved to Maine in 2003 and lives on a family farm in Wiscasset, will discuss the topic of “art and connections.” This talk is free and open to the public. The Maine Art Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Time Shift runs from May 7 to May 28. The gallery is located at 15 Warren St., a two-minute drive or eight-minute walk from Route 1 in downtown Wiscasset. There is free on-street parking nearby. For more information, contact Candice Joneth at
