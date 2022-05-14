Eli Cowperthwaite went the distance, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out 11, as Falmouth (8-1) earned a 4-2 win over Scarborough in a Class A South baseball game Saturday.

Cowperthwaite and Ethan Hendry scored on an error in the first inning. Falmouth added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, on an error and a Dom Tracy sacrifice fly.

The Red Storm (5-4) broke through for two unearned runs in the sixth. Ben Seguin, Scarborough’s starting pitcher, doubled home a run, and Thomas Donahue added an RBI single.

Falmouth has allowed a total of seven runs in its eight wins.

WESTBROOK 12, WINDHAM 1: The Blue Blazes (8-1-1) erupted for 10 runs in the second inning and defeated the Eagles (1-8) in a five-inning game at Westbrook.

Ryan Stone drove in three runs, and Bronson Damon and Alex Bean each had two RBI.

Login Desrochers was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Windham.

PORTLAND 21, MASSABESIC 3: Grant Crosby drove in six runs during an 18-run fourth inning, hitting a double and a triple with the bases loaded, and the Bulldogs (5-3-1) earned a five-inning win over the Mustangs (1-8) at Hadlock Field.

Carter Page had three of Portland’s 12 hits in the fourth inning. The rally also included five walks, a hit batsman and an error.

DEERING 6, BONNY EAGLE 2: The Rams (2-8) grabbed a 2-1 lead on RBI singles in the fourth inning by Connor Coleman and Jackson Forrest, then added four runs in the sixth to pull away from the Scots (2-8) at Hadlock Field.

Will Jordan singled home a run for Deering in the sixth inning after four consecutive walks.

Avery Lawrence went the distance on the mound for the Rams, recording eight strikeouts while allowing five hits. He also had two hits at the plate.

Nathan Morse took the loss despite retiring the first nine batters – eight on strikeouts. Rhyse Owens and Trevor Perkins led the Scots with two hits apiece.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 9, FALMOUTH 5: Jack Dreifus scored three goals and Cullen Adams and Brady Demers added two apiece as the Red Riots (7-1) beat the Navigators (4-3) in Falmouth.

Falmouth’s Caden Barnard and Dreifus traded first-quarter goals before Lucas Mehlhorn put the Red Riots ahead to stay in the second quarter. Demers added two quick goals and Dreifus scored again before Cyrus Boothby answered for the Navigators to make it 5-2 at halftime.

Falmouth got as close as 6-5 in the third quarter when Robby Drum scored his second goal, but Adams’ man-up goal restored a two-goal lead. Goals by Beckett Mehlhorn and Adams in the fourth quarter secured the win.

Ben Kieu made 12 saves for South Portland. Falmouth’s Drew Noyes stopped eight shots.

