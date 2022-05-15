BELLINGHAM, Mass. – Barbara Ann (Fitzsimmons) Conrad, 62, died on Dec. 29, 2021.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Tim Conrad of 27 years; her daughter, Crissie Stewart and son-in-law Robert Stewart and granddaughters, Zoey Stewart and Kaley Stewart; her son, Stephen Davis; her mother-in-law, Janice Brown; her stepdaughter, Nicole Phillips and son-in-law Nick Cockerell and granddaughters, Cloe Cockerell, Mackenzie Cockerell, Lucy Cockerell and Hannah Cockerell; her stepdaughters Shelby and Catherine, and stepsons Cory and Christopher; her brothers Bobby Fitzsimmons, Danny Fitzsimmons, Jimmy Fitzsimmons and Joseph Fitzsimmons, her sister, Joan Fitzsimmons; her cousins; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents John R. and Marie A. (Dufour) Fitzsimmons; her sister, Mary Helen (Fitzsimmons) Schumacher, her sister, Helen Fitzsimmons, and her brother, Johnny Fitzsimmons.

Barbara married Tim on March 28, 1997, and they spent 27 years as best friends. Barbara was an intelligent woman who had no less than five books she was reading at any given time. She loved God and read her bible often. She was creative and enjoyed multiple crafts such as painting, knitting and much more. She loved her family and pets and as her husband claims, she was the perfect wife because she just made life better. She will be missed and loved by everyone who knew her. She had great faith and prayed for the entirety of humanity every day.

An afternoon lunch for friends and family will be held at DiMillos in Portland, followed by a sunset ash scattering three miles off shore.

To attend please email her husband Tim at [email protected].

To sign the funeral home guest book visit http://www.cartiersfuneralhome.com/obituary/barbara-conrad.

