Donald W. Moody 1937 – 2022 Service Announcement BUXTON – Donald W. Moody, 84, husband of Judy, passed away on Jan. 5.A memorial service to celebrate Donald’s life will be held on Saturday May 21 at 2 p.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Dr., Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, http://www.mainefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bar Mills Community ChurchP.O. Box 424Bar Mills, ME 04004

Guest Book