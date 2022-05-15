KENNEBUNK – Jane was born in the early morning hours of Christmas 1925 in Baltimore, Md. to Frank and Myrtle Fallon. She grew up in a close knit, multigenerational Irish family. Jane attended Catholic schools and then trained to be a mechanical draftsperson, work she enjoyed for several years until focusing on raising a family. She married Neill Cole in 1951, and they spent the next 58 years living in a variety of locations in the Mid-Atlantic and New England, creating lovely homes, always with a view of water. Jane was a poet and a photographer, with a keen eye and a quick wit. Life will be less colorful without her. A long life thoughtfully closes with the following: We’ll Meet AgainAll has been told to those who care.Repeating is like dust in airRemembering is the tie that bindsWe’ll meet again, keep that in mindWe know the grave is not the goal,Your life has ended, not your soulDeath is not the final partingOnly an interruptionHappens every dayIn the course of life’s seductionTJC 2021. Jane was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Edward O’Neill Cole. She is survived by her daughters Patricia Cole Moshimer, of Kennebunk and Kate Cole Fallon, and spouse Bern Shanfield, of Portland; her grandchildren Leith Cole Moshimer and spouse Charley Zimmerman, of Kennebunk, Carrie Jane Meier and spouse Edward, of Tuftonboro, N.H., Alex Cole Dulac and partner Krissy Huff, of Westbrook, Rose Fallon Moshimer and fiancée Dana Elie, of Biddeford; and great-grandchildren Evelyn Jane and Benjamin Edward. Jane also leaves behind her beloved extended family in Maryland and Virginia. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at New England Cancer Center in Kennebunk, and the Northern Light/Mercy Cancer Infusion Center in Portland. We also thank the kind and caring staff at Serving Our Seniors in Kennebunk, whose kindness and companionship were invaluable. Services will be private. To honor Jane, we ask that you consider donating the life extending resources of blood or platelets. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jane‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.In lieu of flowers,please consider donating to one of Jane’s dearest organizations: Hands TogetherP.O. Box 80985Springfield, MA 01138https://www.handstogether.orgEver After Mustang Rescue463 West St.Biddeford, ME 04005https://mustangrescue.org Animal Welfare SocietyP.O. Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094https://animalwelfaresociety.org

