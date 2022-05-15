Two people were seriously hurt Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash, the Maine State Police said.

Brian Colby, 64, of Bucksport, and his passenger, Brandi Rossell, 41, of Hudson, were traveling southbound on Rte. 9 in Crawford when Colby lost control of his motorcycle, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Colby and Rossell suffered serious injuries, and were transported to a local hospital. Rescue units assisting were Downeast EMS, Life Flight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments.

Maine State Police troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

