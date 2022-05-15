The number of people throughout Maine hospitalized with COVID-19 remains stable.

On Sunday the state reported 214 people with the virus in hospitals, compared to 213 on Saturday.

Of the 214 hospitalized reported on Sunday, 35 people were in critical care units and four on ventilators, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people in the hospital are young who are not vaccinated, and older persons who are vaccinated, the head of Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah has said last week.

Maine continues to have among the highest infection rates in the country. On Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Maine is the fifth highest state for infections, 359.5 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. The national average was 185 cases per 100,000.

States with higher infection rates than Maine include Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Hawaii and Connecticut.

Experts recommend those who test positive and have symptoms should isolate for five days.

The Maine CDC does not typically list new cases or deaths on Sundays and Mondays. On Saturday the state reported one new death, which brings the death toll to 2,236.

