Maine recorded 428 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death, the state reported Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has logged 2,336 deaths and 254,855 cases. The total case count is low because many positive home test results are not reported.

The seven-day average on Friday was 671 new cases per day, a 50 percent increase from the daily average two weeks ago. Maine has among the highest infection rate in the country.

The spread of infections is blamed to the current omicron subvariants, but new cases are not as high as January’s omicron surge. Most of the current infections are causing less serious illness, experts have said.

On Saturday the Maine CDC also reported 213 people hospitalized with the virus in Maine hospitals. Of those, 35 were in critical care and two were on ventilators.

The overall number of hospitalized patients has increased 56 percent in the past two weeks, but the numbers in critical care have remained largely stable.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, tweeted on Friday that most who are hospitalized with the virus are older, vaccinated persons and younger, unvaccinated persons, Shah said.

In prior waves of infections, Shah said the number of patients in critical care units grew in tandem with overall numbers, but Maine has not seen the same parallel growth in the most severely ill patients, he said.

Related Headlines Maine reports slight rise in COVID hospitalizations

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: