KENNEBUNKPORT – Citing her guidance through the pandemic that is ongoing, her management skills and other attributes, the Kennebunkport Board of Selectmen has voted that Town Manager Laurie Smith continue in her role for another three years.

“She is a positive person, very responsive and has kept the town together for the last three years,” said selectman Mike Weston. “She is one of the people that makes this town work.”

Smith’s contract was due to expire Dec. 31. Selectmen conducted an annual performance evaluation in mid-April.

On May 12, the five selectmen discussed the matter in executive session, then returned to public session and took a unanimous vote.

Weston explained the board’s desire to bring Smith’s contract forward to June 1 and extend it by three years. The contract extension comes with a pay increase.

“She was entitled to a 3 percent raise June 1, “under per existing contract,” said Weston. “We looked at the performance evaluation and discussed it, and came to the conclusion because Laurie has been such a visionary and such a good guide through the COVID crisis (and still in the COVID crisis), her management of the staff, her rapport with the citizens of Kennebunkport and everything else, that we didn’t want to go by renewing the contract effective June 1 with 3 percent.”

Advertisement

He said the increase will be about 5 percent, bringing Smith’s salary to $160,000 annually.

“We’re all unanimous in the evaluation of her performance and unanimous in the pay raise and renewing her contract for three years effective June 1 this year,” said Weston.

He said reimbursed costs for Smith’s use of her personal vehicle will be $7,000. It has been at $6,000 for three years.

Smith was selected as Manager of the Year by the Maine Town, City and County Management Association in August, nominated by selectman Patrick Briggs.

A Brunswick native, Smith majored in public administration at the University of Maine. She worked as a paralegal for several different law firms, as she contemplated attending law school – and found that her heart belonged in public administration, she said in a September interview. She has been town manager in Boothbay, Oxford, Boothbay Harbor, Auburn, and Wiscasset before taking on the role in Kennebunkport.

Weston’s motion for the contract extension and increase was seconded by Ed Hutchins. “I’m happy to say ‘aye’ as well, “said Hutchins.

“We’re happy to have you for another three years,” said board chair Sheila Matthews-Bull.

“It’s a win-win,” said Allen Daggett.

“Thank you,” responded Smith.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: