Staff from the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will discuss alewife biology, life history and the history of the alewife run at Nequasset Lake at the Nequasset Fish Ladder in Woolwich on May 21. This free presentation will last from 10-11 a.m.

May 21st is World Fish Migration Day, a day of international celebration for open rivers and migratory fish that includes events at fish migration sites in more than 60 countries across the world.

The alewife run is underway at Nequasset Lake. During the program, participants will have a chance to watch fish climb up the ladder, see an active alewife harvest, buy smoked alewives for 75 cents each and potentially spot one of the ospreys or eagles that are drawn to the site by the abundant fish.

The best parking is at Nequasset Park on George Wright Road in Woolwich, just to the east of the intersection with Nequasset Road. Preregistration is not required, but it is appreciated for help with program planning. Sign up at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or contact Ruth Indrick at [email protected] or (207) 442-8400. To learn more about World Fish Migration Day and migratory fish celebrations around the globe, visit worldfishmigrationday.com.

The land trust is hosting this program at Nequasset to celebrate an important sustainable harvest in Midcoast Maine. Thousands of fish migrate to Nequasset Lake each year to spawn, and the 2022 Nequasset alewife run started in early May, according to the trust.

“The active fish run and alewife harvest at Nequasset Dam has been an important part of the town of Woolwich for hundreds of years,” the trust stated in a press release. “The restoration of the fish ladder in fall of 2014 has helped ensure the continued success of the alewife run for many years to come. At the site, the town of Woolwich manages the alewife harvest, the Bath Water District manages the fish ladder, and KELT coordinates volunteers for an annual alewife count to help keep track of the health of the population.”

