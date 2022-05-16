The principal of Lincoln Middle School in Portland has requested a leave of absence following a student protest last week in which students said teachers and administrators are not taking their reports of discrimination and harassment seriously.

Interim Principal Robyn Bailey, who came under fire last fall for an email she wrote to city officials criticizing women of color on the city’s Charter Commission, requested a leave of absence as of Monday, according to a letter Superintendent Xavier Botana wrote to Lincoln Middle School families.

Some students cited that email during last week’s protest. “We feel like we can’t go to her with our concerns about racism after seeing that email,” said Lincoln eighth grader Jack Brogan.

In his letter, Botana said last Friday’s protest was organized by students to give voice to their concerns about racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic experiences they have had while at Lincoln. He said the district will be scheduling a Lincoln community meeting in the coming days to further discuss the concerns raised by students and the school’s strategies for responding.

“I hope you will stay engaged and involved in our efforts to make Lincoln a welcoming and safe place for every student regardless of their race, national origin, gender or sexual identity,” Botana wrote to families.

The superintendent did not immediately respond to a voicemail message or an email Monday afternoon regarding Bailey’s requested leave of absence and the protest. Bailey also did not immediately respond to a voicemail message.

This story will be updated.

