North Yarmouth will hold its annual Clean-Up Day June 25 for residents to dispose of items they can’t usually include in their weekly curbside pickup, such as furniture, appliances, toys, brush and construction materials.

North Yarmouth residents only are allowed to drop off items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Yarmouth Public Works at 19 Public Works Way. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, may be required.

A list of permitted items and associated fees can be found at northyarmouth.org.

No commercial businesses are allowed and town officials are asking pets and small children to be left at home since public works will likely be busier than usual.

