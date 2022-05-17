Saturday, May 21

Free Community Drive Thru Dinner at Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church at 503 Goodwins Mills Road on Route 35 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The menu includes American Chop Suey, green beans, rolls and cupcakes.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Plant Sale in York County will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The plant sale will take place outside the University of Maine Extension office in Springvale located at 15 Oak St. Proceeds from the Plant Sale benefit York County Master Gardener Volunteer Projects in communities across York County. Programs include native plant demonstration gardens, the Garden Angel Program, Maine Harvest for Hunger initiatives, school gardens, and more; all which rely on Master Gardeners’ expertise and volunteer time. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Frank Wertheim by calling 207-324-2814 or [email protected]

Saturday, June 4

Free Estate Planning Seminar will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. downstairs Hall at St Joseph Church, Elm St, Biddeford. It is presented by Good Shepherd Parish Councils of the Knights of Columbus.

