HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Tom Brady will be on the hot seat – this time during a Netflix roast.
Netflix announced Tuesday the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” Brady is the executive producer of the series, with his roast set to tape in 2023.
“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said in a news release, which refers to him as “Gisele Bündchen’s husband” and a “sixth-round NFL draft pick.”
“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”
After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win after the 2020 season. The 44-year-old Brady announced his retirement in January, b ut in March reversed course, saying he’ll return as Tampa Bay’s quarterback for another season.
Brady, the NFL leader in career passing yards and touchdown passes, recently announced he’ll become a Fox Sports analyst when his NFL career is done.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Northern Forecaster
Cumberland considers housing crunch task force
-
Politics
Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key primary elections
-
American Journal
Westbrook’s interim fire chief takes on job permanently
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Return of Cameron McGrone like getting an extra draft pick
-
American Journal
Maine model train buffs show off their sets
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.