Beckett Mehlhorn collected five goals to lead South Portland to a 16-6 win over Portland in a boys’ lacrosse game Wednesday at South Portland.

South Portland (8-1), which led 11-2 at halftime, got three goals from Brady Dreifus and two each from Cullen Adams, Luc Mehlhorn and Brady Demers. Tobey Lappin and Jake Udomsay also scored.

Ben Littell and Jack Watson each tossed in two goals for Portland (2-6).

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 14, LAKE REGION 1: Caleb Waterman scored four goals and set up two as the Panthers (7-2) routed the Lakers (3-5) in Yarmouth.

Chas Rohde and James Papavasiliou each tallied three goals.

Goalie Aundrew Edwards scored for Lake Region.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

YARMOUTH 11, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Stevie Walsh went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI, and Sam Lowenstein pitched a four-hitter as the Clippers (8-4) topped the Patriots (4-8) in five innings at Yarmouth.

Jack McCosh contributed a double, a single and three RBI.

Mike Sweeney had a pair of hits for GNG.

LAKE REGION 7, WELLS 2: Brock Gibbons struck out nine and allowed only two hits in six scoreless innings, and also finished with three hits at the plate as the Lakers (4-8) defeated the Warriors (4-7) in Naples.

The Lakers scored three runs in the third inning, with the help of RBI from Matthew Aker and Dexter Thayer.

Advertisement

Caden Dufort was 2 for 3 for Wells.

POLAND 8, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4: The Knights (6-5) used a five-run first inning to take control against the Raiders (3-9) in Poland.

Hunter Gibson and Adam Gwarjanski each tallied three hits. Gwarjanski drove in three runs.

Caleb Micklon got two hits for Fryeburg.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 12, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Grady Hotham pitched a two-hitter and drove in three runs as the Eagles (8-1) shut out the Panthers (7-5) in Waldoboro.

Hotham struck out nine and walked two. At the plate, he had a double and two singles.

Advertisement

Liam Perfetto added a double, a single, three RBI and two runs scored. Isaac Hayden hit two doubles and also scored twice.

WATERVILLE 5, OCEANSIDE 2: Gage Hubbard’s two-run single and Spencer Minihan’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Panthers (4-8) over the Mariners (4-7) in Rockland.

Joe Hamelin pitched four innings of scoreless relief for Waterville.

Oceanside’s Jacob Watkinson drove in Duncan Oakes-Nelsen with a double in the third inning. Oakes-Nelsen recorded a pair of singles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous