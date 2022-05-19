NEW HIRES

Friends of Acadia has named conservation leader Eric Stiles as its next president and chief executive. Stiles was previously president and CEO of New Jersey Audubon, where he held leadership roles for 21 years. He will start his new role in July.

Kayla Milligan has been hired as the private events manager at Lost Valley. Milligan previously worked at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.

Portside Real Estate Group has announced four new agents:

Cady Toussaint joins Portside as a sales agent. Toussaint brings two years of experience in the real estate industry. She is currently the lead designer for Scott Development LLC.

Heidi Hostelley has joined Portside as an associate broker. Hostelley brings over 12 years of experience in the real estate industry.

Ashleigh Rolfson has joined Portside as an associate broker. Rolfson has over five years of experience. She previously worked as an associate broker at a local real estate brokerage.

Cara Taggersell has joined Portside as an associate broker. Taggersell brings two years of experience. Prior to Portside, she worked as an associate broker at a local real estate brokerage.

Bernstein Shur has hired Rebecca Asen as director of attorney recruiting and professional development. Asen spent the past three years as associate general counsel at Idexx. She was a former corporate and securities attorney at Sidley Austin in New York City and later in Portland.

PROMOTIONS

Kate Dickerson has been promoted to interim executive director of the Maine Discovery Museum. Dickerson is the founder and director of the Maine Science Festival, a program of the museum that successfully re-launched its popular, in-person educational offerings in March.

MEMIC has announced the promotion of Eileen Moran Fongemie to senior vice president and chief financial officer. Fongemie, of Scarborough, will also assume the role of corporate treasurer. She joined MEMIC in 2007 and has served as vice president of finance since 2016.

RETIREMENTS

Lisa Martin is retiring as executive director of the Manufacturers Association of Maine. Martin began working with the association in 1999. Under her leadership, MAME created programs to enhance business development services for members, including the MAME Hall of Fame, and the Annual Manufacturing Summit.

Shawn Yardley, chief executive of Community Concepts Inc., has announced his decision to retire. Yardley will step down from full duties as CEO on June 30, but will continue to assist the board and the organization through the end of this calendar year.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Tyler Frank, owner of Garbage to Garden in Portland, has been selected to receive the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2022 Small Business Person of the Year Award for Maine. Garbage to Garden provides composting resources to businesses and residential customers across Maine and the Greater Boston area. The business was founded by Frank in 2012 and has grown to serve over 11,000 customers.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution has named Daryl Cady to its board of directors. Cady is the current chief executive of Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough, where she leads two locations, 150 employees and 140 volunteers. She has more than 20 years of leadership experience across the health care and banking sectors.

Midcoast Music Academy has added three new board members:

Peit Lammert is a drummer with Just Teachers, an all-educator cover band. Lammert is a certified school counselor and administrator, most recently at the high school level for 23 years – and counting.

Claire Donnelly is a former Midcoast Music Academy student. She currently plays drums in the feminist punk band Bait Bag. She works as a freelance marketing director.

Paul Benjamin has more than 40 years of business experience in the blues music world as a promoter, manager and consultant. In 1994, he started the North Atlantic Blues Festival, now in its 29th year. He produces six other festivals as well as other shows around the country.

