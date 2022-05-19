Jonathan Sahrbeck’s bid to be reelected Cumberland County district attorney begins June 14, the day of the Democratic primary. I urge all Democrats to support Mr. Sahrbeck.
Many candidates talk a good game – but Jonathan acts! My personal experience with him has come from many directions. A true reformer, he has found a balance between protecting the public and providing opportunities for people suffering mental health and substance use disorder challenges.
Jonathan believes in treatment courts that offer the opportunity for recovery. He started a county collaborative that brings providers of human services together for valuable networking. He consistently goes above and beyond, as exemplified by his participation in a statewide review panel to examine overdoses to discover how people fall through the cracks. He attends dozens of community events monthly where he shows his support to organizations involved in helping fellow Mainers.
Mr. Sahrbeck is a true working district attorney who has earned an additional term.
Ron Springel, M.D.
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
At MaineHealth facility in Portland, people with autism learn life skills
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t swallow fearmongering about Maine schools
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: Enjoy the prom while you can, kids
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Republican Party has failed nation’s working class
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Celebrate Bath graduate tradition; Carlson, Fox news purveyors of hate
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.