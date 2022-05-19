Jonathan Sahrbeck’s bid to be reelected Cumberland County district attorney begins June 14, the day of the Democratic primary. I urge all Democrats to support Mr. Sahrbeck.

Many candidates talk a good game – but Jonathan acts! My personal experience with him has come from many directions. A true reformer, he has found a balance between protecting the public and providing opportunities for people suffering mental health and substance use disorder challenges.

Jonathan believes in treatment courts that offer the opportunity for recovery. He started a county collaborative that brings providers of human services together for valuable networking. He consistently goes above and beyond, as exemplified by his participation in a statewide review panel to examine overdoses to discover how people fall through the cracks. He attends dozens of community events monthly where he shows his support to organizations involved in helping fellow Mainers.

Mr. Sahrbeck is a true working district attorney who has earned an additional term.

Ron Springel, M.D.

Scarborough

