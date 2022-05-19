A special Mass that honors family members that have passed away and also raises funds for students at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick will be held at a.m. Tuesday, May 31. The St. John’s Memorial Scholarship Fund Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, located on 39 Pleasant St. in Brunswick.

“The St. John’s Memorial Scholarship Fund is a wonderful way of remembering a loved one. All contributions provide assistance to students attending the school,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s.

The names of the loved ones have their names read and candles lit for them during the Mass. Some years, the number exceeds 300 beloved family and friends.

“People donate to our scholarship fund and in turn, we include their beloved family and friends who have passed on in our memory scroll, and we light candles for each person as we read through each and every name that is to be remembered,” said Wheeler. “The students bring the candles in front of the sanctuary and the candles from a large cross.”

The Mass is memorable and meaningful for participants and future students.

“These funds allow us to give tuition assistance for families who want a Catholic education, but cannot afford the cost,” said Wheeler.

To register a name or make a donation, visit allsaintsbrunswick.weshareonline.org/SJCSMemorialScholarshipFund.

For more information about St. John’s Catholic School, including opportunities to give, visit sjcsbme.org.

