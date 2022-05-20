Charles M. Main 1939 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – Charles Main, 83, died at home after a long illness on May 6, 2022 with his loving wife Carol by his side. He was born in Lynn, Mass. in 1939 to Martin and Louise (Godfrey) Main. Charlie grew up in Saugus Mass., attended Essex County Agricultural Institute and UMass Amherst. In 1958 he married Carol Hogseth. He worked for the USDA as an egg inspector in Pennsylvania and Maine. In the late 1960s he joined the workforce at Bath Iron Works as a clerk, where he remained until his retirement. Charlie’s passions were gardening, selling raspberries and raising farm animals. He was actively involved in his high school alumni association and maintained close friendships with his former classmates. Charlie was a skilled web designer and maintained websites for local organizations and businesses. Charlie, as Kennebec Pace Club, bred and raised horses to harness race in the Maine Standardbred Breeders Stakes. He greatly enjoyed working with trainer, Lisa Saindon and going to the races at Topsham Fairgrounds and other tracks. He was an active member of the United States Trotting Association. There will be a private celebration of life this summer. Charitable contributions in Charlie’s memory may be made to the: Standardbred Retirement Foundation at https://www.adoptahorse.org/memorial- commemorative

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous