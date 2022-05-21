BIDDEFORD – Mary Ann Houle, 72, of Saco Falls, passed away Saturday May 14, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in Maine Oct. 25, 1949, the daughter of Howard and Marie St. Pierre. Mary lived with her grandmother and attended Scarborough schools.

She worked in housekeeping at St. Andres Nursing Home and was a full time homemaker.

Mary enjoyed knickknacks, lilacs, music from the Beatles and Kenney Rogers, her ’70s TV shows like “Carol Burnett and Friends” and “Quincy M.E.”

Mary enjoyed cooking and baking. She will be remembered for her homemade breads, pies, spaghetti sauce with meatballs.

Mary also enjoyed getting together with neighbors for afternoon tea.

She is survived by a son, Edward Varney of Florida, three daughters, Terry Francis of Sanford, Kimberly Varney of Old Orchard Beach, and Julie Houle of Biddeford; a sister, Paulette Dingley Perrino of Auburn; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours are to be held Wednesday May 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. A 3 p.m. memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

