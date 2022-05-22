The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has gone down, the state reported.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 205 patients Sunday, down from 214 on Saturday.

Of the 205 people in the hospital, 22 were in critical care units and one on ventilator.

With the current wave of infections mounting, the nation’s top health officials recommend people in states like Maine step up efforts to slow the spread by wearing masks indoors, avoiding crowds and testing before indoor gatherings.

Cumberland and eight other counties are categorized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as high risk for transmission of the virus. In addition to Cumberland they are: Oxford, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot and Aroostook.

While infections are rising, the new strains are causing less serious illness for most because so many people have some immunity from vaccinations or recent infections. However, those who are older and unvaccinated are at higher risk of serious sickness.

The Maine CDC typically does not report new cases of COVID-19 or additional deaths on Sundays and Mondays.

Since the pandemic has began, the state has logged 2,343 deaths, and 259,058 cases. But the number of cases is underreported, since many people who test positive take home tests and do not report the findings.