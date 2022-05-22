Hail the size of golf balls pelted the towns of Livermore Falls and Jay late Sunday afternoon, capping off a wild weekend of weather.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jerry Combs said a tornado warning was issued Saturday around 7:30 p.m. for northern Oxford County and west central sections of Franklin County.
Combs confirmed that there were no reports of actual tornados touching down Saturday night in Maine.
But there were confirmed reports of golf-ball sized hail falling over Livermore Falls and Jay around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. He said the hail cracked windshields on some motor vehicles, according to reports received by the National Weather Service.
Combs said the hail was about 1.5 inches in diameter. “Hail that size can definitely do some damage,” he added.
