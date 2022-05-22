Hail the size of golf balls pelted the towns of Livermore Falls and Jay late Sunday afternoon, capping off a wild weekend of weather.

A viewer displays hail the size of golf balls that fell in Androscoggin County on Sunday afternoon. News Center Maine

National Weather Service meteorologist Jerry Combs said a tornado warning was issued Saturday around 7:30 p.m. for northern Oxford County and west central sections of Franklin County.

Combs confirmed that there were no reports of actual tornados touching down Saturday night in Maine.

But there were confirmed reports of golf-ball sized hail falling over Livermore Falls and Jay around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. He said the hail cracked windshields on some motor vehicles, according to reports received by the National Weather Service.

Combs said the hail was about 1.5 inches in diameter. “Hail that size can definitely do some damage,” he added.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Livermore Falls
Related Stories
Latest Articles