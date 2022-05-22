GORHAM – Ashley Berry Pike, 94, passed away on May 15, 2022 at his home in Gorham.

Ashley “Ash” was born on May 4, 1928 in West Paris to parents Eben F. Pike and Alice B. Pike. He attended schools in West Paris and Norway, and later Long Beach City College in California.

At 16 years old, Ash went to work in the shipyard during World War II and became a first class welder. He then joined the U.S. Maritime Service and sailed Liberty ships during the war. After the war, he returned home and married his first love Margaret Stearns.

When he and Margaret’s first three children were young, Ash worked for the Canadian National Railway for six years. He then entered the insurance business and the family moved to Pennsylvania, where Ash became a district agency manager for the National Grange Mutual Insurance Company.

The family then returned to Maine, settling in Gorham in 1961, and Ash went on to work for the Norton Insurance Agency in Scarborough as agency manager. By 1963, Margaret and Ashley had eight children together.

In 1975, Ash purchased the Maaco Auto Painting franchise in Portland with his sons Ashley and Bruce. Ashley, Bruce, and grandson, Alex have managed the business since that time.

Ash had been a member of the Gorham Lions Club for over 50 years, as well as a member of the American Legion Post 62, American Merchant Marine Veterans, and as an antique auto collector, a member of the Owls Head Transportation Museum.

Following the death of his first wife, Margaret, in 1983, Ash married Ruth Chase in 1987. Around that time, Ash retired as president of Maaco. In 1996, Ash married Elaine Packard, and they remained married up until her death in May 2020. During their time together, they enjoyed family and friends at their residences in Gorham and in Belleview, Fla.

Two weeks before his passing, Ash celebrated his 94th birthday with family and friends. He wanted nothing more than to spend time with those he loved. In his later years, the highlight of his days would be visits from his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Celtics and Red Sox, and could tackle the most difficult puzzles.

Along with his parents and his three wives, Ash was predeceased by his brother, Donald Pike, his sisters Frances Frost, Janice Soden and Dalice Rumsey; one child, Stephen Pike, and a granddaughter, Christie Gentala.

He is survived by seven children and their spouses, Patricia and Robert Gentala of Tucson, Ariz., Ashley and Diane Pike of Windham, Bruce and Wanda Pike of Raymond, Susan Burwick of Norwell, Mass., Shirley and William Landmesser of Stockton Springs, Jean and Scott Michael of Brenham, Texas, and Jana Pike of Gorham. He will also be missed by his 24 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to Ashley’s caregivers Inga Olsen, Chuck Craig, and Cathy Lurvey, who made it possible for Ash to live his final days in his own home.

Visiting hour will be at 1 p.m. on June 11 followed by military honors and a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee – Windham Chapel, 434 River Rd., Windham.

A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. at the Gorham Lions Clubhouse, located at 414 South St., Gorham. Burial will be held on Sunday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in South Paris.

To leave a condolence, or to participate in Ashley’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a donation may do so, in memory of Ashley Pike, to the

Gorham Lions Club.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous