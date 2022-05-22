NEW GLOUCESTER – This “Firecracker” was born on July 4, 1943 to Lena Pecci Cadenelli and Pasquale “Tony” Cadenelli. She left us peacefully on the morning of May 18, 2022 with her husband and two children lovingly by her side. Her childhood was active, growing up in Richmond, and spending many winters in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was a proud graduate of Richmond High School class of 1961. Many of her 32 classmates remained close and an important part of her life. She attended and graduated from Burdette College enjoying her time living on Beacon Hill in Boston. After college, while living in Pompano Beach, she worked at Chris-Craft. In 1965 she married her old high school flame, Earle Zachau, upon his return from the U.S. Army. They had a very fulfilling life and enjoyed 57 fun-filled years. After a few years living in Connecticut, where she worked at Fairfield University, they returned to Maine and settled in New Gloucester. She supported Earle, and kept him straight, as they built a successful building business that ultimately became Zachau Construction. Undoubtedly, her calling was being a mother. She took great pride in raising her two children Jeff and Heidi. She was a committed and involved mother. Aside from being a mother, her lifelong passion was cooking. Anyone who knew Kay most likely had an opportunity to enjoy some of her fine home-cooked food. She was a master cook, perfecting everything from traditional Italian food, canning preserves, baking, and classic New England comfort food. She loved to cook for large crowds, hosted all holidays, often helped friends cater events and with her daughter ran “Zack’s” food stand at Hodgman’s Frozen Custard. She and Earle very much enjoyed spending summers at their camp in North East Carry on Moosehead Lake and spent many winters at their home in Spring Hill, Fla. Family was everything to Kay and she was blessed in her mind with the five most perfect grandchildren. Jeff and Heather’s children – Charlie, Lucy, and Grace and Heidi and Tony’s – Griffin and Gehrig have been her pride and joy for the last 25 years. Being “Nonnie” made her complete. We will celebrate Nonnie and give her the loving tribute she so deserves. Please join us at a casual gathering to celebrate Kay’s life on Memorial Day from 3 p.m. until sunset. The Barn on Walnut Hill, 655 Walnut Hill Rd., North Yarmouth.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous