SOUTH PORTLAND – Patricia A. Roberts, 83, passed away on May 10, 2022, at her home in South Portland following a battle with Alzheimer’s.Pat was born in 1939 in Pawtucket, R.I. She graduated high school in 1957 and married Deane shortly thereafter. They then proceeded to grow their family of four children. Over the years, they always lived in Maine – Cumberland, Falmouth, Wilson’s Mills, back to Cumberland then North Yarmouth, and the final address of South Portland in an assisted living facility. Pat and Deane first worked together on their poultry farm they owned in Cumberland, then purchased an 86-acre horse farm in Falmouth in 1971. In her 40s, Pat decided she wanted to go back to college. She did very well and received a degree as a medical assistant. She then worked away from the farm for nine years until she and Deane “retired” in 1998, transitioning to a hobby farm in Wilsons Mills. Pat loved horse shows, hiking, camping and being with her family. Pat is predeceased by both parents, Honora and Forrest; sister, Nancy. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Deane; the four children, Tim Roberts, Cindy Irek and husband Adrian, Rene Hallett and husband Richard, and James Roberts; as well as seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in law and brothers-in law Donna and Larry and Sherry and Jeff; along with several nieces and nephews and their children. A very special heart-felt thank you to the Staff at Harbor Chase for their support shown and care provided to Pat, allowing for her to leave us peacefully, with her husband by her side in her final days. A public service/celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on June 11 at the Congregational Church in Cumberland.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Compassus Hospice in Scarborough orAlzheimer’s Associationin memory of Pat.

