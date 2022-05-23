Several Lincoln County fire departments responded Monday night to a fire at a waterfront hotel in Boothbay Harbor, authorities said.

Unconfirmed reports said heavy fire could be seen coming from the building, identified as the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn, a large two-story building at 48 Lakeview Road, according to John Merry, Wiscasset’s deputy fire chief. Merry said several area departments were responding, including Wiscasset’s.

The Lakes Region Maine Fire and Rescue, an independent fire news service that provides news alerts about fires in Maine and New England, tweeted that the inn was fully involved and that the fire had spread to woods. Lakes Region said part of the building had collapsed.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Beach Cove Waterfront Inn is off Route 27, about one mile from downtown Boothbay Harbor on 3 acres overlooking Beach Cove.

