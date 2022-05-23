FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday concluded.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said Haskins’ blood alcohol content was 0.20 when he was fatally struck on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just before dawn on April 9. That’s 2.5 times the 0.08 legal limit for driving in the state.

According to the University of California, Davis, and other universities, someone of Haskins’ weight, 230 pounds, would have needed at least 10 drinks in the hours before his death to reach that level. He also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The report does not say why the former Ohio State University star had it in his system.

The report said investigators found Haskins’ car out of gas near where he was hit. A woman he was with told investigators Haskins, 24, had gone to get fuel.

Witnesses said he was trying to wave down cars and standing in the center lane when he was hit by the truck and then an SUV. The report said he died of blunt force trauma. No charges have been filed.

The Steelers told investigators that Haskins had no mental health issues and had never made any suicidal threats. They said he sometimes drank heavily and sometimes used marijuana, but was not known to use any other recreational drugs. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident.

Haskins had been in South Florida training with some of his Steelers teammates. The report said Haskins had gone to dinner with teammates and then to a club with a friend or cousin, possibly in Miami. The two got into an argument and separated.

Haskins had been on the phone with his wife, Kalabrya, back in Pittsburgh shortly before he was struck, telling her he had run out of gas. She told a 911 dispatcher she was worried when he didn’t call back and wasn’t answering her calls. She could be heard praying on the recording after the dispatcher put her on hold to find out if anything had been reported. The dispatcher then told her to stay by her phone and someone would contact her.

Haskins starred at Ohio State in 2018, setting several school passing records and being named the MVP in both the Big Ten Championship game and in the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win over the Washington Huskies.

A 2019 first-round NFL draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental QB, but he didn’t appear in a game last season.

• Nick Foles is reuniting with Frank Reich.

That combination helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2017 NFL title. Reich now is head coach of Indianapolis, and the Colts signed free agent quarterback Foles to back up Matt Ryan.

The Colts traded with Atlanta for Ryan earlier this offseason.

Foles got a two-year deal after spending the past two seasons in Chicago, playing in only one game in 2021 despite the Bears still paying him under a four-year, $88 million contract he got from Jacksonville in 2019. The Bears released the 10-year veteran on May 1.

• The Washington Commanders have bought land in Woodbridge, Virginia, for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the acquisition. The Commanders paid approximately $100 million for 200 acres of land in Prince William County and are still considering other locations in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, the person said.

This site is just over 20 miles outside D.C., about a 45-minute drive from RFK Stadium, which was the team’s home from 1961-1996. The Commanders’ current lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027.

SOCCER

SLOVAKIA: Captain Marek Hamsik is retiring from international soccer.

“I’ve been considering it for a long time but after 15 years I decided to close an important and wonderful part of my soccer career,” Hamsik wrote on Facebook.

The 34-year-old playmaker made his international debut in a friendly against Poland in 2007. He has played a record of 135 international matches for his country and scored a record 26 goals.

Hamsik captained Slovakia to its only World Cup appearance at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, where the Slovaks eliminated defending champion Italy and reached the round of 16.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Puffing on a cigar, Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola celebrated his team’s fourth English Premier League title in five seasons after a parade through the streets.

Three open-top buses carrying City players and staff navigated a short route through Manchester center after starting at the National Football Museum.

The parade came a day after City added another incredible comeback story to its history, scoring three goals in about five minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and edge out Liverpool to the title by a single point.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Luge’s governing body said it plans on bringing races back to North America for the first time in nearly three years, with stops planned for Park City, Utah, and Whistler, Canada.

The International Luge Federation released its planned schedule for the 2022-23 season. It starts with two consecutive weekends in Igls, Austria, on Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4, followed by the North American swing.

Whistler will have racing from Dec. 8-10 and Park City is slotted to play host to a World Cup from Dec. 15-17. The Whistler race, if it happens as scheduled, would end a streak of 29 consecutive World Cup races held in either Europe or Asia.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Alabama has signed former St. Bonaventure shooting guard Dominick Welch.

The Crimson Tide announced the signing of the program’s second transfer this offseason, joining former Ohio point guard Mark Sears.

Welch started 105 games in his four-year career at St. Bonaventure and finished third in program history with 257 career 3-pointers. He averaged 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds last season, helping the Bonnies make the NIT semifinals.

SWIMMING

OLYMPIC TRIALS: USA Swimming has set the dates for the 2024 Olympic trials, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The governing body announced that the competition to determine the team for the Paris Games will run from June 15-23.

The trials are set to end 33 days before the beginning of the Olympics on July 26. That mirrors the timeframe used for both the 2016 and 2021 trials.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Denmark beat Canada for the first time in a 3-2 upset win at Tampere, Finland, and the United States slumped in a loss to the Czech Republic.

Sebastian Dahm’s 29 saves helped Denmark to hold on to stun Canada and move into contention for a place in the quarterfinals.

Canada can no longer qualify as the top seeded team in Group A and will need to beat France on Tuesday to be sure of reaching the last eight.

Denmark plays Slovakia needing to avoid a loss in regulation.

The United States must wait to qualify for the quarterfinals after a bruising 1-0 loss to the Czechs in both teams’ second-to-last game of group play.

Matej Blumel scored on a breakaway at 7:53 of the first period and goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots as the Czechs held on for their first shutout in the championship. Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, saved 15 of 16 for the U.S.

The loss meant the U.S. players could miss the quarterfinals in the unlikely event they lose to Norway on Tuesday and Latvia beats Sweden.

The U.S. was coming off an overtime win over Sweden and is 4-2 in group play, with the other loss coming against Olympic champion Finland.

