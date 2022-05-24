Portland High School Class of 1965 57th reunion, 4 to 9 p.m., Aug. 6, Elks Lodge No. 188, 145 Congress St., Portland. Cost is $55 per person. For more details, contact Cathy (Banks) Harrington at [email protected] or call 233-9979; or Louann (Sangillo) Ryder at 523-0045. Mail checks to L.Ryder, 4 Merrill Road, Westbrook, ME 04092.

Hampstead Central School Class of 1972 50th reunion, June 18 at Hampstead, N.H. Open to all class members, their spouses and teachers. Please email [email protected] or write to P.O. Box 955, Salem, N.H. 03079.

