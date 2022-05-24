Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, May 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; child, $4; and family, $20. Takeout available. Face masks suggested for those who are not vaccinated.

Free community meal – Wednesday, June 1, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken, such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Bean supper – Saturday, June 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Menu includes red hot dogs, kidney and navy beans, chop suey, coleslaw, casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $12; children ages 5-11, $6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: