Amtrak’s Downeaster train service has resumed its summer schedule, which means stops in Old Orchard Beach for passengers.

Amtrak is also continuing its practice of later departures to Maine from Boston on days when the Boston Red Sox are playing a home night game or there is a major concert in Boston.

The summer schedule began last week, said Patricia Quinn, executive director of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, which oversees the operation of the Portland-Boston Amtrak rail service.

All trains, northbound and southbound, will have a stop in Old Orchard Beach while the summer schedule is in effect, Quinn said. The only exception is the first southbound train of the morning, which departs Brunswick at 4:30 a.m. and Portland at 5:18 a.m., which will omit the Old Orchard Beach stop.

Quinn said the Downeaster will also continue the practice of operating a later run north after Boston Red Sox night games and major concerts in the city. The last train leaving Boston for Portland for the day normally departs Boston at 10:30 p.m., arriving in Portland at 1 a.m. and Brunswick at 1:45 a.m. On game and concert nights, the last train leaves Boston at 11:25 p.m., arriving in Portland at 1:55 a.m. and in Brunswick at 2:40 a.m.

The Downeaster also has a “flag stop” in Freeport, meaning it stops there when there are passenger reservations to either board or depart the train in that station.

The Downeaster also serves Saco and Wells in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: