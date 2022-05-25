Midcoast Literacy celebrates tutors and learners

Exceptional tutors and learners were recognized for their accomplishments over the past year when Midcoast Literacy held its annual meeting and celebration in Bath May 14. The Outstanding Learner award was given to English language learner Nabintu Bahane of Bath. The Outstanding Read Together Learner award (for a student in Midcoast Literacy’s program age 6-14) was given to Molly Leboua of Bath. The Community Partner of the Year award was given to Wild Oats Bakery & Café of Brunswick for its partnership in launching a Workplace Literacy program. The third annual Newton Blakesley and Cyndy Lewis Outstanding Tutor award, named in honor of the dedicated work of former Midcoast Literacy board members, was given to Deborah Patterson of Bath.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Jacqueline Edmondson has been named the 18th president of the University of Southern Maine.

Simons Architects welcomed Ellen Jordan as its new office manager, Nathan Gabel as the new marketing coordinator and Amelia Golini, a new staff architect.

Micki Francombe has been promoted to vice president of administrative operations at The Boulos Company.

Marketing specialist Tyler Cadorette is a newly hired account manager at Burgess Advertising & Marketing.

Nova Tower joined Portside Real Estate Group as a broker.

Advertisement

John Martins has been named as the communications director at both LincolnHealth and Mid Coast–Parkview Health.

Hilary Massicottee was hired as an executive function behavioral coach in the Yarmouth office of The WHILDE Holistic Educational Services. Shauna Broyer, a Virtually WHILDE teacher, has recently joined the board of directors at the school.

Lily Hanstein has been named vice president of strategy for The MEMIC Group workers’ compensation insurance company.

Camden National Bank announced that Christopher Hutchinson has joined their finance team as senior vice president, corporate controller.

Sue Campbell has been promoted to interim executive director of OUT Maine. Previously, she was the deputy director.

Recognition

Hospice of Southern Maine has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, an administrator of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems hospice surveys.

The annual review recognizes agencies that provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: