Early Wednesday morning, Brunswick police summonsed an 18-year-old Freeport man who allegedly engaged in a high-speed car chase with Freeport police that ended in a collision.

Around 12:30 a.m., Brunswick police assisted Freeport police with a pursuit heading toward Brunswick through Durham.

The suspect’s vehicle passed a Brunswick officer at a high rate of speed on River Road before crashing near the S turn just before Pleasant Street, according to Brunswick Police.

Following the crash and an investigation, Justin Dennison was charged with Operating Under the Influence, a Class D crime, Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, a Class D crime, Aggravated Criminal Mischief, a Class C crime, Criminal Speed, a Class E crime, Failing to Stop for an Officer, a Class E crime and Driving to Endanger, a Class E crime.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was also charged with Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, which is a Class E crime.

Dennison and the juvenile were transported to Mid Coast Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, where they were summoned by police before being released by the hospital.

