Greely student is cheerleading champ

Greely High School student Riley Wells was on the winning team at the D2 Summit National Championship for Cheerleading May 6-8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Cairo Crew from Port City Athletics in South Portland earned first place in the Level 3 Senior Coed division with a score of 97.7 against teams from across the U.S.

St. Brigid student awarded 2nd place for poem

Briella Doherty, an eighth-grader at St. Brigid School in Portland, is the winner of the second prize in the Sarah Mook Poetry Contest, a national competition that saw over 1,000 entries from across the country.

Her winning entry into the grades 6-8 competition was entitled “One Night.”

The Sarah Mook Poetry Contest invites entries from students in kindergarten through 12th grade and is named after a third grader at Buckingham Friends School in Lahaska, Pennsylvania, who loved to write and died suddenly of an aneurysm in 1995.

Waynflete announces first Athletic Hall of Famers

Members of Waynflete’s new Athletic Hall of Fame are coaches Ron Hall and Jeff Madore, and alumni Martha Veroneau, class of 2013, and Morgan Woodhouse, class of 2010.

Hall is a former head of school, Upper School director, development director, admissions director and athletic director. The Fore River Campus’s lower field was named Hall Field in honor of his significant contributions.

Madore led the girls varsity tennis team to Class C state championships in 2002 and 2006 and led the boys varsity tennis team to 15 Class C state championships since 2007.

Veroneau was a Class C cross-country champion in 2009 and a state champion basketball player and Miss Maine Basketball in 2013. She is Waynflete’s all-time leading scorer and holds the state tournament record for points scored in a game (47).

Woodhouse was an All New England soccer player, a two-time state champion and was twice selected as the Class C soccer player of the year. She was named an All American in lacrosse, was twice a state champion and was Waynflete’s senior athlete of the year.

