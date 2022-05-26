New valuations, estimated taxes

New real estate valuations and estimated property tax bills will be sent out in July, according to Buxton Tax Collector LeeAnn Pratt, but the notice will not contain residents’ actual tax bills.

“Once notices are sent out, you will be able to make an appeal if you think something is incorrect regarding your property assessment,” Pratt said in a post on the town’s website.

Assessors are also visiting properties where permits have been granted but the work is not yet finished or where there are questions about data pertaining to the property.

The assessors are Robert Gringras, Timothy Gringras, John Brushwein and Jessica Westhaver of Parker Appraisal.

Parade participants stepping up

Town Clerk John Myers said he has registered 25 participants for the Aug. 6 parade being held to celebrate the 250th year since the town was incorporated in 1772.

Registrations include the American Red Cross, a horse and carriage from Buxton Hannaford, the Buxton Garden Club, Buxton Elementary School and Peters Construction, Inc.

Individuals and units that want to participate should contact Myers at 929-6171 or [email protected]

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported May 30, 1962, that Harold Smith of Buxton was elected president of the SAD 6 Band Boosters Club.

