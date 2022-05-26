COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline in Maine on Thursday and have now decreased by 28 percent since May 17.
Maine recorded 166 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down from 177 on Wednesday. The patient count reached a three-month high of 231 on May 17, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of those hospitalized on Thursday, 15 were in critical care and four were on ventilators.
Also on Thursday, Maine recorded 556 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 261,587 cases of COVID-19 and 2,347 deaths.
Although seven-day daily averages have increased by about 31 percent nationwide, they are starting to decline in Maine and other parts of the Northeast, where subvariants of the highly contagious omicron strain hit earlier. Maine’s seven-day average has declined by 11 percent over the past week, while Connecticut has declined by 15 percent and Rhode Island 9 percent, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. New York and Massachusetts have experienced case decreases of 6 percent over the past week, while in New Hampshire cases have increased by 6 percent, and Vermont case have gone up 14 percent.
While cases are down in Maine, the state still has the ninth-highest infection rate in the country, with a seven-day average of 43 cases per 100,000 residents.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Maine
-
Nation & World
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
-
Nation & World
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
-
Nation & World
Police face questions over response to Texas school shooting
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: Trying to understand white Christian evangelicals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.