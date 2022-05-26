COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline in Maine on Thursday and have now decreased by 28 percent since May 17.

Maine recorded 166 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down from 177 on Wednesday. The patient count reached a three-month high of 231 on May 17, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of those hospitalized on Thursday, 15 were in critical care and four were on ventilators.

Also on Thursday, Maine recorded 556 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 261,587 cases of COVID-19 and 2,347 deaths.

Although seven-day daily averages have increased by about 31 percent nationwide, they are starting to decline in Maine and other parts of the Northeast, where subvariants of the highly contagious omicron strain hit earlier. Maine’s seven-day average has declined by 11 percent over the past week, while Connecticut has declined by 15 percent and Rhode Island 9 percent, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. New York and Massachusetts have experienced case decreases of 6 percent over the past week, while in New Hampshire cases have increased by 6 percent, and Vermont case have gone up 14 percent.

While cases are down in Maine, the state still has the ninth-highest infection rate in the country, with a seven-day average of 43 cases per 100,000 residents.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: