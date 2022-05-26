Save Robie Park

Human trafficking talk

A church group focused on combatting human trafficking will hear from someone who runs a safe house for survivors and a woman who has not only survived but now thrives by helping others.

The event, which includes a potluck supper, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Centerpoint Church, 53 County Road (Route 22). Attendees are asked to bring food to share.

Carey Nason is the executive director of Saint Andre Home, Maine’s first residential treatment program and safe house for survivors of human trafficking. Saint Andre was established as a nonprofit Catholic-based agency in 1940, with a mission focused on serving women, children and families in need.

Tricia Grant is the executive director of Just Love Worldwide, which works to end human trafficking in Maine “by extending a helping hand to survivors, educating communities and advocating for stronger legal protections,” according to its website. She is also a founder and director of If Only 1, and a community engagement manager for Massachusetts-based Amirah, helping women exiting the commercial sex trade.

The meeting is part of the continuing series Potluck With a Purpose, hosted by Summit Community Church, to raise awareness and prevent human trafficking. A free-will offering will be taken.

Wormell Farms opens

Brendon and Bri Wormell opened Wormell Farms, an indoor farmers market at 29 School St. in Gorham Village, May 21.

The market sells naturally raised beef from the farm and items baked in the market by Taylor Whitcomb of Village Baking Company.

“We sold a ton of meat,” Brendon Wormell said on opening day. “The bakery is doing great, too.”

50 years ago

The American Journal reported May 31, 1972, that the Gorham High School Band, directed by Robert Miller, performed a concert at each of the Gorham schools.

