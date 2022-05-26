Stephanie Thompson Noddin 1945 – 2022 SARASOTA, Fla. -Stephanie Thompson Noddin passed away April 30, 2022 at the age of 77 in the hospital in Sarasota, Fla. after a bout with pneumonia and a urinary infection. She was born Jan. 18, 1945 in Portland. She was raised in Portland through middle school and then moved to Cape Elizabeth for high school. She graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and married her first husband Dr. Bruce Cassidy, which brought her two sons, Mason and Aaron Cassidy. After Dr. Cassidy completed his residency they moved back to Maine where he started his practice. She worked as a nurse until she had children when she became a stay-at-home Mom. She was a member of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary where she did hours of volunteer work. She also volunteered for the Portland Symphony Orchestra. She always remembered being a Symphony Committee Member raising funds for the Symphony and putting on the annual Symphony Snow Ball. She married her second husband Richard Noddin in 1988 where they continued to live in Cape Elizabeth and then Alna, and finally Topsham. They enjoyed winters at Sugarloaf, summers cruising the coast of Maine in their boat and in the past five years, wintering in the Fort Myers area of Florida. She is survived by her husband, Richard Noddin of Topsham; her son, Mason Cassidy of Wilson, Wyo., her son, Aaron Cassidy of Jefferson; her brother, William Thompson of Chester, Va.; her daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Laura and Mike Rosenberg; and her three grandchildren, Reese, Noah and Cameron Rosenberg of Castle Pine, Colo. A Celebration of Life service will be held later this summer. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com .

