People Plus — the Brunswick-area senior center — is accepting registrations for garden plots in the Senior Community Garden on Industry Road. The plots have been tilled and are ready for planting.

Three water spigots with hoses are available for use in the gardens, but gardeners are expected to provide their own tools. The season runs from May through October.

New members of all skill levels are welcome. Beginners will be assisted with planting and cultivation techniques. $10 contribution to People Plus.

Call People Plus for more information or to register at (207) 729-0757

