The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat Friday morning at Gray-New Gloucester Middle School after a student reported a suspicious note on a bathroom wall.
Students and staff were evacuated and deputies searched the school. They were assisted by the Gray Fire Department and bomb detection K-9 teams from the Portland Police Department and Maine State Police.
No explosive devices were found. The incident is being investigated to determine who wrote the note.
It was the second threat made to the middle school this month.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Wall Street breaks seven-week losing streak, longest since 2001
-
Nation & World
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy signals he won’t honor Jan. 6 panel subpoena
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Former All-Star Carlos Martinez gets 80-game suspension
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox notebook: Chris Sale could start rehab assignment soon
-
Sports
Champions League: Liverpool, Real Madrid set to cap grueling season