The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat Friday morning at Gray-New Gloucester Middle School after a student reported a suspicious note on a bathroom wall.

Students and staff were evacuated and deputies searched the school. They were assisted by the Gray Fire Department and bomb detection K-9 teams from the Portland Police Department and Maine State Police.

No explosive devices were found. The incident is being investigated to determine who wrote the note.

It was the second threat made to the middle school this month.

